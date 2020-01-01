Guardiola swipes at Foden critics after Man City midfielder's coronavirus protocol breach in Iceland

The Catalan urged detractors to concentrate on themselves after the 20-year-old and Mason Greenwood brought themselves into disrepute

head coach Pep Guardiola has come to the defence of Phil Foden after the midfielder was recently dropped from the squad for breaching coronavirus protocols by inviting women to his room whilst on international duty.

Foden, along with Three Lions team-mate Mason Greenwood, was sent home by Gareth Southgate after the England boss learned that the pair had broken the rules, with their actions putting the entire squad at risk during recent fixtures.

Greenwood recently apologised for his actions and has since returned to the fold for , replacing Daniel James for the second half of the Red Devils' deflating 3-1 defeat at the hands of on Saturday.

Foden, who has a partner and a young child, is yet to comment on what happened, however, and his club boss issued a prickly response when questioned about the incident during a press conference.

“He is well. The time I saw him, these three, four days we worked together. He knows he made a mistake and that's all,” Guardiola told the media.

“I am pretty sure Phil is going to make a good season. He knows he made a mistake. Stop giving too much advice to other people.

“If every one of us put the same high expectations on ourselves as we put on others, it would be better.

“Stop giving advice to the other ones, look at what you have done in the past and when you demand to the other ones, and stick to what you have to [do], our society will be better.”

Man City fans will be hoping that Foden learns quickly from his mistake and kick on with the same kind of form that has seen him touted as the natural successor to David Silva, who left the Etihad Stadium for this summer after 10 years of service.

It is unclear as to whether Foden will start for his club side or even be named in the squad for their Premier League opener, although he has trained with his team-mates ahead of a trip to Molineux to face on Monday evening.