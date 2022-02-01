Mamoudou Karamoko: FC Copenhagen sign Cote d’Ivoire prospect from LASK

Mamoudou Karamoko has joined Denmark topflight side FC Copenhagen from LASK.

The 22-year-old forward – who is eligible to represent Cote d’Ivoire at the international level – penned a four-year deal with the Lions, and that will keep him at the Parken Stadium until 2026.

Before his move, Karamoko had featured in 14 Austrian Bundesliga games in the 2021-22 season with four goals to his credit for Andreas Wieland’s men.

Club’s sports director Peter Christiansen stated that the African had been on their radar while hoping he becomes a big asset for the 13-time Danish champions.

“Karamoko has been on the radar with us for a while," Peter Christiansen told the club website.

"He is a player with great athletic skills, high speed and plenty of body strength, which makes him dangerous in the box and into an effective play station."

"He has shown this in the Austrian Bundesliga and in LCK's international matches the last few seasons."

"We believe that he can develop further with us and become a really difficult acquaintance for our opponents in 3F Superliga and Europe. Therefore, we are very pleased that he is now FCK's.”

Head coach Jess Thorup is looking forward to getting Karamoko into the squad when the team travels to training camp in Portugal.

"We all know what speed and physical strength means in modern football, and Karamoko has those attributes at a high level," he said.

"He also has the plans to become a good and solid staging station for us, and at the same time, it is a player who likes to threaten deeply with his movements.

"I'm sure he'll be a good piece in our offensive game, and we're looking forward to getting him to training camp, where we'll have many hours both on and off the field together.”

Karamoko – who has been handed jersey no. 29 – is delighted with his move while expressing his desire to fight for places in his new team.

"I am really proud that F.C. Copenhagen gives me this opportunity and I will do anything to pay back the trust they show me," said the African.

"It is a big European club and I will fight hard to help us fulfil the club's great ambitions. I will play alongside many really strong players and fight for places with some talented forwards."