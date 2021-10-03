Mamelodi Sundowns vs Swallows FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The table-toppers are at home again as they now face a team which has been struggling for form this season

Mamelodi Sundowns have an opportunity to extend their Premier Soccer League lead when they host Swallows FC at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

Masandawana entered this weekend enjoying a two-point gap at the top of the standings.

But following SuperSport United’s 0-0 draw away at Chippa United on Saturday, the Brazilians have a chance to start the new week four points clear at the top in the event they beat Swallows.

They face the Dube Birds who are third from bottom after a poor run of form.

Swallows will finally be away after playing three straight games at home; two league matches against SuperSport United and Cape Town City, before the MTN8 elimination by the Capetonians.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Swallows FC Date Sunday, October 3 Time 17:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202