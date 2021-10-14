Mamelodi Sundowns' Shalulile looks to carry PSL form into Caf Champions League after Senegal goal

The red-hot forward has netted in five successive matches for Masandawana and he has now taken aim at Maniema

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile has revealed his ambitions ahead of the Tshwane giants' 2021/22 Caf Champions League campaign.

The Namibia international is arguably the hottest player in South African football at the moment having scooped the PSL's Player of the Month for August/September award.

Shalulile has also been able to carry his club form into the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers having netted for Namibia against Senegal on Monday and he has now turned his attention back to Sundowns.

The 27-year-old, who scooped last season's PSL Footballer of the Season accolade, disclosed why he has been able to maintain good performances for Masandawana this term.

“Nothing has changed. I still work hard and am hungrier than ever. I listen to the coaches and strive to become a better player. I challenge myself to be a better player and try to score many goals as I can,” Shalulile told the media.

Shalulile made it known that they want to win the Champions League title with Masandawana set to face Maniema Union of DR Congo in Kinshasa in the second-round first-leg encounter on Sunday.

“We work hard for each other and we want to take one game at a time in the Champions League. Anything is possible in football," he said.

"We believe we can win it. The mood in the camp is high and we will take it game by game in the Premiership; we hope to do well in both competitions. On the personal front, I hope to surpass my goals from last season,” he said.

The former Highlands Park star scored 22 goals for Masandawana across all competitions last season and he has already netted seven thus far this term.

“I hope to carry my league form into the Champions League, and it was great to play and score against the best Senegalese team. It has boosted my confidence,” he added.