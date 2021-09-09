'Mamelodi Sundowns and not Kaizer Chiefs, are best in South Africa' - Manyama

The 30-year-old player has further insisted the unity in the Brazilians squad is making them perform well

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama insists PSL reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns are the best team in the country.

The Brazilians have won the South African league four times in a row, and are still looking stronger. The Bafana Bafana star believes other teams should emulate the champions if they are to get a positive outcome.

Sundowns are the best team in the country

"You have to respect what they’ve achieved. You have to respect the work they’ve done from coach Pitso Mosimane to the coaches that are there now, the players themselves," Manyama said as quoted by iDiskiTimes.

"I mean, it is with no question that they’re the best team in the country. And that’s everybody’s target, that’s the level you want to play and people you want to compete with, of course, I think all the contending teams, all the teams that really, really, with all due respect to other teams, but that really, really are called contenders and play like contenders on a weekly basis. Surely they also think that the team to catch is Sundowns.

"It is to give them all the respect they need, you cannot just look at them, you still have difficult games to play, still have to go to Cape Town twice, which is difficult, you still have to go to… unfortunately Bloem is not there anymore, you still have tough games, the derby which is a different game, so you still have a lot of games, difficult games to play.

"But still for everyone else, the team to catch is Sundowns because they’re without a doubt the best team in the country but also you must not just look at them only."

What else makes Sundowns effective?

The 30-year-old has also pointed out the unity in the team as one of the reasons why the Brazilians are performing well.

"Of course they’re consistent and they’ve got all the money to buy any player they want but also you can buy all the players you want but to put them together I think that’s the difference with them, they put together a squad, they’ve got the core in the team...

"So that makes it easier for even the guys that are coming through to see players that have been there still pushing them to make their team better.

"And that sort of unity should be a lesson to other teams, for them to have so many – I wouldn’t say star players but – very, very good players that will probably start in any of the teams in the PSL and still play like they play and still look as united as they play. It’s a huge lesson to take from them."

Both teams have collected four points from the two matches they have played in the league this season. They will be playing each other on Sunday with each team keen on getting maximum points.