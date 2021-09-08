'Truth revealed itself unashamedly' - Mamelodi Sundowns' Komphela feels vindicated over Eymael remarks
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela has claimed former Polokwane City head coach Luc Eymael disrespects black people and the truth has eventually come out.
In 2019, Eymael was being linked with a move to AmaZulu and Chippa United but Komphela, then serving at Lamontville Golden Arrows, said the controversial coach should not come to South Africa.
While engaging his followers on Twitter on Wednesday, Komphela maintained his stance on the Belgian, affirming he does not respect black people
What Komphela said
At the time, an agitated Komphela felt South Africa would be stupid to allow Eymael to return and work in the Premier Soccer League.
"That one must not come to South Africa‚" Komphela said at the time. "I’m not being disrespectful‚ but Luc must not come to South Africa.
"This guy has disrespected people tremendously and this nation would be naïve‚ if not very close to stupid‚ if they were to allow such a man to come and work here.
"Why give the man the respect and resources that belong to our country when he thinks so little of us."
Eymael was fired by Yanga SC after he disparaged Tanzanian Football Federation officials and went ahead to refer to Yanga fans as monkeys in July 2020.
He, however, later defended himself saying he is not a racist.