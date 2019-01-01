Mamelodi Sundowns know how to deal with North Africans - Mosimane

The Brazilians will face the Algerian outfit this coming weekend and the Kagiso-born mentor is confident of bagging maximum points away from home

Newly-wedded midfielder Lyle Lakay will not be given time off for his honeymoon as coach Pitso Mosimane also declares that they have the right mentality to deal with USM Alger.

Sundowns clash with the Algerian champions away in a Caf Group C match on Saturday.

The Brazilians were due to depart for on Monday and Lakay, who tied the knot last weekend, was expected to be part of the travelling squad.

Due to his wedding, the 28-year-old missed the Premier Soccer League match against last Saturday.

“No honeymoon. Honeymoon now? Are you a professional player or what? He chose to marry in between the season. So, he must come now,” said Mosimane as per FarPost .

“We need him. He knows he must come back. He must be on the flight on Monday. The honeymoon, he will do it in May.”

The Brazilians will be back in North Africa where they held 0-0 earlier this month for their first ever draw against the Morrocan giants.

After managing a point on the road, Mosimane feels they now know how to have their way against North African teams after they also won their first and only Caf Champions League trophy against in 2016.

The Downs coach also revealed that they will have a training session on Christmas Day as they prepare for this crucial mission against USM Alger.

“We leave on Monday, and on Tuesday we don’t train. We will train on the 25th. We will try maybe do something [for Christmas] with the embassy. We can do something for the boys. We will see. If we don’t we will see what we do at the hotel to pep ourselves up. We have to train on Christmas Day - that’s when I do tactics,” Mosimane said.

“USM is not an easy team. Same mentality, same culture, and the grandstand you will see, it’s normal. The stadium is full. We have the mentality to play that game. We know how to play against the North Africans. We can deal with that. I believe we can win. I think we’ve got a chance to win this one more than in Casablanca. They are dangerous upfront but I believe we can win.”

Furthermore, Mosimane is hoping for the return of in-form striker Mauricio Affonso who missed the Polokwane City match.