They don’t play for free-kicks’ - Why Mamelodi Sundowns are difficult to beat in PSL – Carelse

The former Bafana midfielder explains why he thinks teams in the top-flight are finding it hard to beat Masandawana

Brent Carelse has explained why teams in South Africa's Premier Soccer League are finding it difficult to beat champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Brazilians have enjoyed a good start to the new campaign that has seen them top the 16-team table with 16 points from six matches.

They have won five matches and drawn one and are still unbeaten in the top-flight alongside SuperSport United and Stellenbosch FC.

Ahead of their league match against Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Wednesday, the former Bafana player feels Sundowns have a unique style of play that has proved difficult for teams to break down.

'I think it is the way they control the game'

“I think it is the way they control the game, how they possess the ball is good, they want the ball all the time, they want to dictate play all the time, and then you can set the pace and that is why they are unbeatable,” Carelse, who played for Sundowns and Ajax Cape Town among other teams in the PSL, told Goal on Wednesday.

“They [Sundowns] know they have the quality and a lot of technical players, who can keep the ball and keep possession off the ball and their game is definitely based around that, possession and that is what they use basically.

“It is the kind of method they use to either frustrate you [because you will run chasing the ball all the time] and then they will catch you while you are doing or these things.

'They don't play for free-kicks or set pieces'

“Their style of play as really helped them, they keep the ball not only to frustrate you but also to preserve energy, attack at the right time and they have been doing it quite well for a number of years and it has become obviously synonymous with the team and that is basically what they are made of and their game is based on.

“When they don’t have the ball, they always try to get the ball back as quickly as possible because they know without the ball they are not going to score, so they need the ball to get the goals and I know that is why they will do anything to have the ball around them.

“They don’t play for free-kicks and set pieces, they play to try and create as much as opportunities from open play so as to score goals.”