Mame Diouf: Stoke City boss O'Neill provides update on future of ex-Manchester United forward

The Senegalese forward has found playing time limited at the bet365 Stadium, playing just 56 minutes of football in six Championship outings this term

manager Michael O'Neill said out-of-favour striker Mame Diouf is part of his plans at the club despite not starting a game since November 2018.

Diouf is struggling for playing time in Staffordshire and all of his six outings for the Potters this season have come as a substitute. His lack of action with the first-team saw him demoted to the U23 side with whom he has played two games this season.

The former forward returned to to join Stoke City in 2014 after a brief stint with outfit 96.

The international enjoyed regular game time in his first few years with the Potters during their Premier League stay but relegation to the Championship in the 2017-18 campaign has offered contrasting fortunes.

Stoke City are in a battle against relegation from the second-tier league, with just two points from the drop zone and O'Neill thinks Diouf can still play a role for the team in this campaign.

“Mame Diouf is very easy to deal with. He was keen to play on Monday night for the U23s. I’ve been pleased with his attitude, and he’s very much part of the squad," the manager said.

Following a 4-0 loss to last Friday, Stoke City will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways when they host Charlton Athletic on Saturday.