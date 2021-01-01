Mame Diouf double not enough as Hatayspor lose against Nwobodo’s Goztepe

The Senegal international scored twice, notwithstanding, the Star of the South suffered a defeat at Hatay Ataturk Stadi

Mame Diouf scored a brace while Obinna Nwobodo featured as Hatayspor lost 3-2 against Goztepe in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

Diouf has been delivering impressive performances since he left Stoke City to team up with the Star of the South last summer.

The Senegal international was handed his 31st league start of the season and made the most of the opportunity to increase his tally while his teammate and Nigeria’s David Akintola was also in action.

Nigeria midfielder Nwobodo also featured prominently for Unal Karaman’s side in the encounter to ensure they secured all three points.

Goztepe started the game impressively, dominating proceedings, and deservedly found the back of the net when Adis Jahovic beat goalkeeper Munir Mohand Mohamedi at the half-hour mark to give his side the lead.

Eight minutes later, Jahovic was again on the scoresheet after he was set up by Senegal’s Lamine Gassama to ensure the Goz Goz continued their flying start.

Hatayspor attempted a fightback after the restart of the second half when Diouf pulled one back for his side to reduce the deficit in the 64th minute.

Jahovic, sealed the victory for the Gursel Aksel Stadium outfit with a fine individual effort, despite Diouf completing his brace at the death, to help his side continue in winning ways after their victory over Rizespor last time out.

The 33-year-old Senegal forward featured for the duration of the game along with Akintola and Gabon international Aaron Boupendza.

Nwobodo also played throughout the game and had 40 touches on the ball as part of his contribution in the encounter.

With the result, Hatayspor dropped to the seventh spot on the Turkish Super Lig table after gathering 49 points from 32 games.

The Gursel Aksel Stadium outfit, meanwhile, moved to ninth on the table after taking their points tally to 46 in 33 outings.

Diouf has now scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 31 appearances across all competitions in the current campaign.

The forward will hope to continue his eye-catching performances when Goztepe take on Galatasaray in their next league outing on April 17.