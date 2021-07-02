Malik Abubakari: Ghanaian forward moves to Swedish side Malmo FF

The 21-year-old has sealed a permanent four-year deal to Sweden from Moreirense FC

Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari has completed a transfer to Swedish side Malmo FF.

The 21-year-old was reportedly a target for several clubs in Europe after his impressive display while turning out for Casa Pia in 2020-21 in Portugal's second division, on loan from Moreirense.



Speaking after signing a four-year deal with Malmo, Abubakari told the club’s official website: “It feels fantastic. I am very happy to have signed for Malmö, I know that it is a big club and I notice that now that I have come here.

“There is a lot that is new, of course. But I have understood that the expectations of Malmö are high, that the club is always at the top and often plays in Europe. Now it's just for me to get started and learn all about the club.”

Välkommen till Malmö FF, Malik Abubakari!



✍️ Den 21-årige anfallaren har skrivit på ett kontrakt med MFF till och med 2025. — Malmö FF (@Malmo_FF) July 1, 202

Asked what he felt when he found out that Malmo was after his services, Abubakari said: “It was a cool feeling I can say! I did not dare tell anyone at first. I knew it was a big club and as soon as I knew that MFF were interested, I wanted to come here. There was no doubt. And now I belong to the MFF family, this is my new home.”

Abubakari has also promised his new team more goals when the new season kicks off.

“It is difficult but I would say that I am a player that supporters like,” Abubakari continued.

“And then I'm a goal scorer, quite simply! I will try to help the team in good times and in difficult times.

“I will have to adapt to the country and to the team's way of playing because right now everything is new to me, but I am ready to give everything.”

On his career in Portugal, Abubakari said: “For me, it was a great achievement just to come to Portugal. My time there developed me enormously, both as a player and as a person.

“My goal has always been to reach as far as possible and I have fought hard, both in Ghana and in Portugal, to get the chance to play in a club like Malmo.”

During his loan spells away from parent club Moreirense, Abubakari managed to score 20 goals from 55 appearances over the last two seasons.