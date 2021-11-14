Mali vs Uganda: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Uganda will travel to face Mali in their final Group E match of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers at Adrar Stadium in Morocco.

The Cranes are already out of contention to reach the play-offs as they are placed second on the table with nine points, four fewer than leaders Mali.

Game Mali vs Uganda Date Sunday, November 14, 2021 Time 19:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Uganda, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Uganda TV channel Online stream UBC NONE

Outside Uganda TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Mali squad Goalkeepers Djigui Diarra (Yanga SC, Tanzania), Ibrahim Bozzo Mounkoro (TP Mazembe, RD Congo), Ismael Diawara (Malmo, Sweden), and Mohamed Niare (Stade Malien, Mali). Defenders Hamari Traore (Rennes, France), Falaye Sacko (Victoria Guimaraes, Portugal), Mahame Siby (Strasbourg, France), Charles Traore (FC Nantes, France), Mamadou Fofana (Amiens, France), Boubacar Kiki Kouyate (FC Metz, France), and Senou Coulibaly (Dijon, France). Midfielders Diadie Samassekou (Hoffenheim, Germany), Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig, Germany) Kouame Nguessan Rominique (Troyes, France), Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana, Italy), Adama Noss Traore (Hatayspor, Turkey), Mohamed Camara (RB Salzburg, Austria), Aliou Dieng (Ahly, Egypt), and Cheick Doucouré (Lens, France). Forwards Moussa Djenepo (Southampton, England), Moussa Doumbia (Reims, France), Adama Traore (Sheriff Tiraspol, Moldova), Ibrahima Kane (Vorskla Poltava CF, Ukraine), El Bilal Toure (Reims, France), Mahamadou Doucoure (Nimes, France), Ibrahima Kone (Sarpsborg, Norway), Hamidou Sinayoko ( Onze-Créateurs, Mali), and Lassine Sinayoko ( Auxerre, France).

The West Africans will bank on their experienced players to secure their fifth win in the qualifiers.

Some of the key players include Moussa Djenepo, who turns out for Premier League side Southampton, Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig, Germany), Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana, Italy), and Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly, Egypt).

Probable XI for Mali: Mounkoro, H.Traore, Sacko, C. Traore, Kouyate, L. Coulibaly, Haidara, Dieng, Djenepo, A. Traore, Kone.