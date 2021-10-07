Mali vs Kenya: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Harambee Stars will be hoping to get their first win in the qualifiers when they face Les Aigles in the Group E tie at Adrar Stadium

Harambee Stars will be seeking their first win in Group E of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers when they take on Mali in Morocco on Thursday.

The game at Adrar Stadium will also be the first assignment for new Turkish coach Engin Firat, who took over two weeks ago following the exit of Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee, who had served the team for only 11 months.

It was Mulee, who was in charge when Kenya kicked off their campaign to Qatar and he managed to secure a 0-0 draw against Uganda in Nairobi and a 1-1 draw against Rwanda in Kigali.

Game Mali vs Kenya Date Thursday, October 07, 2021 Time 22:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Squads & Team News

Position Mali squad Goalkeepers Djigui Diarra (Young Africans), Bosso Mounkoro (TP Mazembe), Mohamed Niare (Stade Malien), Ismael Diarra (Malmo). Defenders Massadio Haidara ( Lens), Aboubacar Kouyate (Metz), Falaye Sacko (Guimaraes), Hamari Traore, (Rennes), Moussa Sissako (Standard Liege), Senou Coulibaly (Dijon), Boubakar "Kiki" Kouyate Metz, Mamadou Fofana (Amiens). Midfielders Diadie Samassekou (Hoffenheim), Cheick Oumar Doucoure (RC Lens), Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig), Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana), Mohamed Camara (Red Bull Salzburg), Adama Traore (Hatayspor) Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly) Kouame Nguessan (Troyes), Yves Bissouma (Brighton). Forwards Moussa Djenepo (Southampton, Moussa Doumbia (Reims) Adama Traore (Sheriff Tiraspol), Kevin Zohi (Vizela), Ibrahima Kone (Sarspborg, El Bilal Toure (Reims), Kalifa Coulibaly (FC Nantes), Mahamadou Doucoure (Nimes).

Mali coach Mohamed Magassouba named a strong squad for the fixture which had included midfielder Yves Bissouma of Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion and Moussa Djenepo of Southampton. However, Bissouma is now missing after failing to join his teammates for the World Cup qualifiers against Kenya.

Other players in the squad include Al Ahly midfielder Aliou Dieng, Djigui Diarra from Yanga SC and TP Mazembe’s Boss Mounkoro.

Probable XI for Mali : Mounkoro, Haidara, Kouyate, Sacko, Traore, Camara, Bissouma, Haidara, Traore, Djenepo, Doumbia.

Position Kenya squad Goalkeepers Ian Otieno, Brian Bwire, and Faruk Shikhalo.

Defenders Joseph Okumu, Joash Onyango, David Odhiambo, Johnstone Omurwa, Eugene Asike, Daniel Sakari, David Owino, Abud Omar, Eric Ouma, and Bolton Omwenga. Midfielders Richard Odada, Lawrence Juma, Ismael Gonzalez, Kenneth Muguna, Duke Abuya, Boniface Muchiri, Eric Zakayo, Phillip Mayaka, and Abdalla Hassan. Forwards Michael Olunga, Henry Meja, and Eric Kapaito.

On his first assignment, Firat recalled a number of players who had been overlooked from previous matches such as defender Joash Onyango, Ismael Gonzalez, Aboud Omar, David Odhiambo, and goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo. Ahead of the game, Omar, who currently turns out for Greek Super League Two club Athlitiki Enosi Larissa, is confident Kenya can get a good result against Mali and reach the finals in Qatar. “In football, anything can happen [on the Kenya game against Mali], so we are here to get a win, we know they have a good squad, we have a good squad too, and anything can happen,” Omar told Goal. “So I strongly believe the Kenya national team have everything to qualify for Qatar just like any other team and that is why we are here to play against Mali. “We are number two in the group so far and we are aiming to be number one, so the two games [against Mali] will determine our progress and I think Kenya will surprise many people. “We have been tagged as underdogs for a very long time, but we have been in the Africa Cup of Nations finals before and now we are going for the World Cup, we will be the surprise package.” Probable XI for Kenya: Otieno, Sakari, Okumu, Onyango, Ouma, Odada, Juma, Gonzalez, Olunga, Meja, Kapaito.

Match Preview