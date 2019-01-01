Malaysian transfers round-up: Pelo attracts multiple interests, Eky close to joining Perak

Goal collates the latest transfers in Malaysian football, as reported by the local media.

Malaysia and Malaysia U-23 defender Syazwan Andik Ishak has reportedly attracted the interests of Selangor and JDT according to Stadium Astro, following his commendable turnout for Malaysia in the recently-concluded 2018 AFF Championship, in which the Harimau Malaya finished runners-up. The 22-year old, who is also known as Pelo, has one-year left on his contract with Kuala Lumpur, but head coach Yusri Che Lah is prepared to lose his service, stating that they have held discussions on Syazwan's future.

Malaysia striker Shahrel Fikri Fauzi meanwhile is close to joining Perak, according to Utusan. The two parties are currently discussing the terms. Shahrel, who is also known as Eky by his teammates and fans, had played for Perak youth teams, but joined PKNP FC in 2016 when he turned professional. He then took the brave decision to play abroad, on loan to Thai club Nakhon Ratchasima in the latter half of the 2018 season.

Perak and Malaysia goalkeeper Hafizul Hakim told Berita Harian that he has signed a new contract with the Bos Gaurus, after his earlier plan of playing in Thailand has fallen through. He won the 2018 Malaysia Cup with Perak, their first major title since 2004, and went to the 2018 AFF Championship with Malaysia. When the tournament ended, he was the only player on the squad not to have made any appearances.

Kedah confirmed the signing of Malaysia U-23 forward Thanabalan Nadarajah from Negeri Sembilan on Tuesday. Despite having performed well with the junior side in the regional and continental stages, injury woes limited his appearances for the Deer, as well as his chances to move up to the Malaysia senior team, in 2018.

Malaysia U-19 striker Zafuan Azeman has been seen with his home state team Perlis, in their pre-season preparations. He had joined rivals Kedah from Perlis for the 2018 season, and last month Goal broke the story of his trial with Italy's Serie B side Venezia. Expect our follow-up story on the trial soon.

