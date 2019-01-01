FAM president gives his thumbs up to second WFS Asia to be held in Malaysia

The World Football Summit (WSF) Asia will be held in Malaysia again, with the next edition set to take place on 1st and 2nd July 2020.

Following the success of the first edition that was held in Subang Jaya, back in April this year, it was revealed that Malaysia will also host the 2020 edition, which is set to be held in .

The 2019 edition saw the participation of 1,000 delegates from 60 countries.

And the coming edition has received the endorsement of the Malaysian FA (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Amin.

“Based on the first WFS Asia held last April, the second edition should also provide a platform for all stakeholders to understand the latest trends in world football.

“With the presence of a number of key personalities as well as presentations and knowledge sharing sessions, WFS Asia certainly provides the space for stakeholders to conduct networking in search of new ideas in generating revenue in order to encourage economic growth through the football industry.

"FAM supports such a prestigious event that not only allows FAM, its affiliates and all stakeholders to update their knowledge but also contribute to sports tourism with the presence of foreign delegates," he said in a Facebook post published on FAM's Facebook account.

