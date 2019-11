2020 Malaysia Super League transfer list

Keep updated of Malaysia clubs' player movements ahead of the 2020 season.

FELDA UNITED

In: -

Out: Arif Fadzilah Abu Bakar ( ), Hadin Azman, Jocinei, Kei Ikeda, Thiago Junio, Masaki Watanabe.

Former Singapore international Khairul Amri will stay with Felda United. Other foreigners released. Daniel Amier is also in the team for next season. Lots of peneroka boys will feature for the Super League team. At least 15 of them. #MSL2020