Malaysia Super League Player Ratings: FA Selangor vs Felda United

Selangor condemned Felda United to relegation with a 6-1 hammering, thanks to the standout performances by several of the Red Giants' players.

SELANGOR

Tauffiq Ar Rasyid - 7/10

Selangor's third choice custodian was handed his first ever appearance and start for the club, and turnd in a decent shift, which could have been better overall had he not let in the sole Felda goal at a time when the visitors have managed only a few half-chances.

Syahmi Safari - 7/10

Thr right back returned to the starting line-up following a brief injury, and provided more danger to the opponents down the flank.

Rodney Celvin - 7/10

The centre back lacked confidence on occassions in the match, mistiming his clearance headers and allowing the Fighters' attackers to trouble their line a little too often.

Taylor Regan - 7/10

Returning to the line-up, the central defender had a decent game, even if they did concede one goal while scoring six.

Zikri Khalili - 8/10

Another promotion from reserve team under technical director and interim head coach Michael Feichtenbeiner, the left back wowed many with his confidence in defence, as well as the few times he pushed up.

Safuwan Baharudin - 7/10

Did the essential dirty work in the middle of the park to cover his defence and goalkeeper, earning a booking as a result, but also minimising the number of goals they conceded.

Brendan Gan - 8/10

The midfielder helped his side dictate play against the struggling opponents, and even came away with a goal.

Sandro da Silva - 9/10 (Man of the Match)

Ifedayo Olusegun netted all the attention through his hattrick, but the Brazilian midfielder was Goal's man of the match. He ran the hosts' attack on the night, providing two assists and bagging a brace himself.

Sandro da Silva. Photo by Sports Regime

Sean Selvaraj - 7/10

The forward surely would have hoped to produce a bigger impact, having starred in their previous match, but he should be happy enough to have contributed to the win through his dangerous runs with and without the ball.

Mukhairi Ajmal - 6/10

The teenager could not make a bigger impact in his second first team start for Selangor before he was taken off early in the second half for an injury.

Ifedayo Olusegun - 9/10

The Nigerian striker scored a hattrick against his former team (and provided an assist), which honestly could have been more had he been more clinical and composed, but he nevertheless did enough to lead this season's scoring chart.

Substitutions:

Wan Zack Haikal - 6/10

The winger came on early in the second half, but failed to create any dangerous chances from his moves down the flank.

Rufino Segovia, K. Sarkunan, A. Namathevan, Alif Haiqal - NA

Second half changes who helped the Red Giants maintain their dominance of the encounter.

FELDA UNITED

Muhaimin Mohamad - 5/10

The goalkeeper had a torrid night, being able to do little to stop his side from conceding again and again, and they are now relegated from the .

Ariff Farhan - 5/10

The right back's involvement was relatively minimal, as he was substituted off at halftime by head coach Nidzam Jamil.

Nikola Raspopovic - 4/10

An underwhelming match for the foreign centre back, who found the Selangor attackers simply unstoppable.

Azmizi Azmi - 4/10

The centre back failed to combine well with left back Azarul Nazarith, and allowed the dangerous home team attackers too much space.

Azarul Nazarith - 4/10

The left back was constantly troubled by Sean Selvaraj and Syahmi Safari down his flank.

Jasazrin Jamaludin - 6/10

The experienced midfielder did well to help his team avoid letting the opposition dominate the middle of the park, until he was taken off midway through the second half.

Daniel Amier - 7/10

The lone bright spark in a depressing night for the Fighters, the midfielder scored what would be their consolation goal.

Fadhil Idris - 5/10

The midfielder had a decent outing in his fifth start of the season, but marred his night by conceding a penalty with a shirt pull on Brendan, which was then converted by Ifedayo.

Frederic Bulot - 5/10

The right attacker could not make a bigger impact in the encounter.

Syahmi Zamri - 5/10

The right winger found the combined marking of his namesake Syahmi Safari and Rodney a little too hard to overcome.

Khairul Amri - 6/10

The Felda forwards were able to unneverve the hosts' defence, but they, inclucing the veteran forward, were not able to turn that threat into more goals, although he did provide an assist.

Substitutions:

Jadid Ilias, Naqib Najwan, Zul Fahmi Awang, Syahrul Aizad, Faiz Mazlan -

Second half substitutions who could not do much to help their team.