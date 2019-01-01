Malaysia Cup: Group D - Team, history, schedule and prediction

All you need to know about the 2019 Malaysia Cup Group A that sees Selangor, Melaka, Felda and PDRM duke it out for 2 knockout spots.

Group D sees only one former champions in who will go up against Melaka, Felda United and PDRM in a battle to finish among the top two spots after six rounds of matches to see who advances to the quarterfinal stage of the oldest cup competition in Malaysia.

Who are the Teams

Selangor

The undisputed kings of the Malaysia Cup, Selangor have an incredible record in this competition and having been drawn in a relatively easy group, there's no reason to suggest why B. Sathianathan will not be having a prolonged presence in the latter stages of the competition.

Selangor has improved towards the back end of the campaign with Ifedayo Olusegun, Endrick dos Santos and Sandro da Silva all proving their contribution to the cause. Forward Khyril Muhymeen is also having a resurgence in form and has been finding his range in front of goal to will make Selangor a real threat in the group stage.

Melaka

Could have finished third in the league but ended up sixth because of the continued inconsistencies that have dogged Zainal Abidin Hassan since taking over the job before the start of the 2019 season. But looking at what's around them in the group plus the fact that PDRM also plays at Hang Jebat Stadium, there's plenty of advantages for Melaka in Group D.

With seasoned campaigners like Shukor Adan, Safiq Rahim and Khairul Fahmi who have all been there and done it in this competition, Zainal has more than enough experience in his team to guide the others. Luka Milunovic and Davy Angan are starting to get a better understanding of each other but the goals could also come from Patrick Reichelt.

Felda United

Incredibly survived dropping out of the Super League on the final day, Nidzam Jamil's side will be in very confident mood going into this competition. It will be a huge burden taken off their respective shoulders by staying up and that could see them doing well in this competition.

Veteran Khairul Amri has shown that his goalscoring days isn't behind him yet but fitness levels however isn't what they used to be. The return to fitness of Danial Amier will give Nidzam options in the midfield as they look to give Melaka a run for their money.

PDRM

Getting drawn in Group D together with three other Super League sides will give PDRM a taste of things to come. E. Elavarasan's side were handed a promotion spot after Penang's problems with past salaries and the group stage could give the experienced coach a better understanding who could fit his team next season.

Patrick Ronaldinho Wleh, Stuart Wark, R. Gopinathan and Azmizi Azmi will be no strange names to fans but it will be tough for Elavarasan to find enough quality players in his side to match the other three teams in the group for a place in the knockout stage.

How did they fare in the league

Selangor - 3rd in Super League

Melaka - 6th in Super League

Felda United - 10th in Super League

PDRM - 3rd in Premier League

How is their Malaysia Cup history

Selangor - Champions (33 times). Last 5 in 2015, 2005, 2002, 1997, 1996

Melaka - Quarterfinalist in 2017

Felda United - Semifinalist in 2017

PDRM - Semifinalist in 2016

Fixtures (up to MD3)

3 Aug Selangor v Felda United

4 Aug Melaka v PDRM

7 Aug PDRM v Felda United

8 Aug Melaka v Selangor

17 Aug Felda United v Melaka

17 Aug Selangor v PDRM

Prediction

Selangor are strong favourites to take one of the top two spots while the experience available with Melaka should see them join The Red Giants in the next stage of the competition.

