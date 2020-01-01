Malawi's Chawinga sisters: Temwa outshines Tabitha as Wuhan defeat Jiangsu Suning

The Malawi sisters were on parade for their respective teams in Saturday's Chinese Women's Super League outing in Kunming

Temwa Chawinga helped Wuhan maintain their 100 percent record after defeating sister Tabitha Chawinga's Jiangsu Suning 3-0 in a Chinese Women's encounter on Saturday.

Temwa and Tabitha were set up against each other for the first time after both competitively turned out together for Malawian club DD Sunshine, then to Swedish side Kvarnsveden and the national team.

They went head to head on the back of their impressive start to the season, having scored two goals each to inspire their respective teams to back-to-back victories in two matches so far.

More teams

Besides the grudge contest between the sisters, Wuhan aimed to avenge their home and away defeats at the hands of Jiangsu last season, with both matches ending 1-0 in favour of the champions.

Wuhan made the brightest start in the match as they gained an early lead when Liu Shanshan beat goalkeeper Peng Shimeng with her superb strike from a free kick in the 10th minute.

Wuhan doubled the lead when goalkeeper Shimeng denied Liu Shanshan's attempt off Han Peng's corner but Wang Shanshan was in the right position to fire home the rebound in the 26th minute.

After the break, Wuhan continued from where they left off and were rewarded with the third in the 53rd minute when Shimeng saved Liu Shanshan's effort for Wang Shanshan to tap in the winner.

Article continues below

Temwa was in action from the start to finish as Wuhan claimed their third win in a row, while sister Tabitha could not rescue holders Jiangsu from their first defeat of the season.

The result means Wuhan are now second on the log with nine points from three matches, while Jiangsu are fourth with six points.

Wuhan will aim to consolidate on their winning run against Beijing Phoenix in their next encounter, while Jiangsu will eye a return to winning ways against Zheijinag on Wednesday.