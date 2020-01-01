Malawi striker Temwa Chawinga participates in first training session with Wuhan

The Malawian forward got to work officially with her Chinese teammates and coaching crew for the first time

Temwa Chawinga has resumed training for the first time with her new teammates at Chinese club Wuhan this week since signing in January.

The Malawi international joined the Chinese Women's (CWSL) outfit on a two-year deal after mutually parting ways with Swedish side Kvarnsvedens with 18 months left on her deal.

On arriving in , she became the second Malawian to move to the Asian nation after her sister Tabitha, but normal life soon disappeared in Wuhan as the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Despite the lockdown easing after nearly three months in April, the striker was still worried about going out, having been indoors for 76 days, but insists she has not regretted joining the Chinese club.

Since mid-May, Chinese authorities granted clubs permission to resume training for the first time after the lockdown restrictions were eased.

Hopes of the league season kicking off in the coming weeks are now increasingly likely, with Guangdong, Changchun, Jiangsu Suning and now Wuhan resuming training.

"Wuhan Jiangda are back to the training sessions!," the Chinese women's team confirmed via Twitter on Tuesday.

"For this busy first day of June, the club had the return of seven players who were part of the #SteelRoses training camp in Suzhou last month."

The 21-year-old shot into the limelight in Europe since joining Swedish club Kvarnsvedens in 2017, scoring 59 goals in 57 matches, including 35 in 28 games in all competitions last season.

She was impressive on her continental campaign with the She Flames, scoring six goals in four games and finished joint-second top scorer with her sister Tabitha in the Caf Women's Olympic qualifiers.

Wuhan will be hoping to improve on their rankings and challenge for glory this season with the acquisition of Chawinga after they finished fourth last season with 19 points from 14 games.