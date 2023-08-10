Major injury blow for Real Madrid as Thibaut Courtois tears his ACL & leaves training in tears

Real Madrid have confirmed that Thibaut Courtois has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that will require him to undergo surgery.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian goalkeeper left training in tears on Thursday and the injury could mean that he'll be unavailable for the rest of the season. Madrid have confirmed that Courtois suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage and he'll have to undergo surgery in the next few days.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Courtois' injury leaves Carlo Ancelotti with Andriy Lunin as his only available goalkeeper, just two days before Madrid's 2023-24 Liga campaign begins. The 24-year-old Ukraine international has limited experience at the highest level, and it could mean Los Blancos enter the transfer market for a replacement No.1.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Real Madrid put out an official statement regarding Courtois' injury which read: "After the tests carried out on our player Thibaut Courtois, he has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days."

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid face a significant challenge in replacing Courtois, who has been a standout player ever since he joined the club from Chelsea. In the short term, it is expected that Lunin will start against Athletic Club on Saturday, with a replacement potentially in place in time for their second league game on August 19, against Almeria.