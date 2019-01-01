Mainz's Ghanaian youngster Abass ruled out for the remainder of the season

The 20-year-old is not expected to play again this campaign after picking up an injury in training

Issah Abbas' hopes of convincing 05 boss Sandro Schwarz for more playing time this term has ended after sustaining a season-ending injury on Thursday.

Having forced the German club to re-consider an earlier decision to send him out on loan in January, the Ghanaian, merely a peripheral figure at Opel Arena, had hoped to take things up a notch by breaking into Schwarz's set-up.

"Abass Issah is facing a long compulsory break," Die Nullfunfer announced via their official website.

"The attacker has suffered a severe muscle injury in the right rear thigh in training of the professional team last Thursday.

"This resulted in investigations of the 20-year-old in the Unimedizin Mainz on the weekend.

"The FSV will probably have to do without Issah until the end of the current season."

Abass has struggled to break into Mainz's first team since transferring from Slovenian champions NK Olimpija in August last year.

He has so far made only one appearance in the German Bundesliga - totalling just eight minutes - and remained an unused substitute on two other occasions.

The 20-year-old played 53 competitive games and netted 17 times for Olimpija, the tally including three goals in four appearances in the this season.

A former U-17 international, he moved to Slovenia from local club Asokwa Deportivo in 2017.

