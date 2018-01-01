Mainz to loan out Ghanaian summer signing Abass in January

The attacker is set to be farmed out in the next transfer window after struggling for game time at Opel Arena

Mainz 05 summer acquisition Issah Abass is all but set for a loan move away in January, club sports director Rouven Schroder has revealed.

The Ghanaian attacker has struggled to break into Die Nullfünfer's first team since transferring from Slovenian champions NK Olimpija in August.

He has so far made only one appearance in the German Bundesliga - totalling just eight minutes - and remained an unused substitute on two other occasions.

"Abass has taken very good steps and he's here on a long-term contract," Schroder said, as reported by Kicker. "But the fact is that there is strong competition in the team.

"Since he has a Ghanaian passport, he will not be able to play for the U-23s.

"As things stand, we're ready to talk about a loan."

Article continues below

Abass joined Mainz on a five-year contract.

The 20-year-old played 53 competitive games and netted 17 times for Olimpija, the tally including three goals in four appearances in the Europa League this season.

A former Ghana U-17 international, he moved to Slovenia from local club Asokwa Deportivo in 2017.

