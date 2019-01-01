Mainz send Ghanaian youngster Abass on loan to Dutch outfit FC Utrecht

The 20-year-old is set for a season-long stint in the Eredivisie after a difficult first Bundesliga campaign

German side 05 have loaned Ghanaian attacker Issah Abass to Dutch outfit FC Utrecht for the 2019-20 season.

The 20-year-old, who joined the club from Slovenian team Olimpija in summer last year, has been forced to look to the Eredivisie after struggling for game time at Opel Arena.

He made only one league outing of just eight minutes in the just-concluded campaign.

"Abass Issah will switch to the Dutch first division club FC Utrecht on loan," Mainz announced on their official website on Friday.

"The 20-year-old Ghanaian striker, who came to the Bruchweg last summer from Olimpija Ljubljana and had a Bundesliga appearance for the 05er in the past season, will gather in the Eredivisie match practice."

Abass' limited opportunities had a lot to do with injuries and loss of form.

"We are absolutely convinced of Abass Issah's qualities," Mainz sports director Rouven Schroder said.

"He has been very well integrated in the past year and completed a top preparation in the winter.

"He was on a very good way but had to take a forced break because of a prolonged muscle injury.

"Game practice at the highest level is immensely important for the next step, preferably every weekend. FC Utrecht as a top-six club of the Eredivisie is optimal for Abass.

"We are sure that next summer he will come back to Mainz with many assists and goals from the and will strengthen our first team in the season 2020/2021."

A former U-17 international, Abass moved to Slovenia from local club Asokwa Deportivo in 2017.

