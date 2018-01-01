Mahrez ‘really happy’ with Manchester City League Cup progression

Pep Guardiola’s side relied on penalties to edge past Claude Puel’s men at the King Power Stadium in the Carabao Cup

Riyad Mahrez is ‘really happy’ after Manchester City beat Leicester City to reach the League Cup semi-final berth on Tuesday.

After Kevin De Bruyne’s goal was cancelled out by Marc Albrighton's effort, the Etihad Stadium outfit saw off the Foxes 3-1 on 3-1 penalties.

The Algeria international who returned to the King Power Stadium for the first time since his summer move to the Premier League champions featured for the entire duration of the game.

Following the hard-fought victory, the 27-year-old has taken to the social media to express his delight on the win and the opportunity to reunite with Leicester fans.

“Really happy with the win. Semifinals next. It was emotional to be back at King Power stadium and see those wonderful fans,” Mahrez posted on Instagram.

Since joining the Citizens, the winger has scored seven goals across all competitions, including five in 16 Premier League games.

He will be hoping to get an opportunity to impress when Manchester City take on Crystal Palace on Saturday.