‘Mahrez owes us an apology’ – Fans ask if Manchester City winger is a Liverpool supporter

A section of fans across the world feel they deserve an apology from Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez after he missed a golden chance in the 2-2 Premier League draw against Liverpool on Sunday.

With the game tied at 2-2, the 31-year-old Algeria international, who had come on for Raheem Sterling in the 75th minute, was put through on goal by Kevin De Bruyne but as he attempted to chip the ball over keeper Alisson Becker, it went over the bar.

His miss left City fans at the Etihad stunned and the game finally ended in a draw. Despite the result, City remained on top of the 20-team table with 74 points, one more than the Reds.

Below is how fans reacted to the miss by Mahrez on Twitter.

Riyad mahrez owes us an apology lol ! — Official Afolayan (@PraiseAfolayan) April 10, 2022

@Mahrez22 you owe me £50 — kieron johnson (@kieronj04813419) April 10, 2022

Riyad Mahrez denied us a win… Mtchwwww — Kaylah™💕 (@TKaylah001) April 10, 2022

Riyad Mahrez is super skilled but lacks the clutch gene always — The Bearded G🔴⭕ner™ (@AllDayRodgers) April 10, 2022

What a game, the epl tittle race z still much very open but Riyad Mahrez could have just finish dat last seconds stunner🤧 #MCILIV — AISAGBONHI💯 (@Louisfire07) April 10, 2022

Classic game with so many great moments. A shame it had to end! Riyad Mahrez will be kicking himself for wasting that big chance late on — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) April 10, 2022

Selfishness cost City this game. Reference to Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez.



Personal glory isn't all it everytime. Be like your mate DeBruyne. — #gioVinco® (@VincoAfro) April 10, 2022

still wondering how Riyad Mahrez missed that completely — Sahal Abdi (@sahaIabdi) April 10, 2022

A section of other supporters questioned whether Mahrez was a Liverpool fan having missed a penalty against the same team in a previous season.

@Mahrez22 are you lowkey Liverpool fan and it was the last minute of the game too 💔😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KXzKyRo1YM — ElMagoSilva21🪄 (@karimmcfc) April 10, 2022

Not the first time Riyad Mahrez missed to score the winner against Liverpool in a tight title race. — kdbkdbkdbkdbkdbkdb (@kdbkdbkdbkdbkdb) April 10, 2022

Riyad Mahrez has broken my heart for the second time. You all know what's the first one. 😪 — KinderDeBueno (@DMCFC9320) April 10, 2022

Riyad Mahrez why? Why always against those lads. Why can't you win it?

😢 — Benjamin Raby (@benjimanraby) April 10, 2022

Riyad Mahrez had one hand on the Premier League trophy in the final minute only to turn into a non-league player at the worst possible time. — Len (@LenM4) April 10, 2022

Meanwhile, other fans, likely to be those of Liverpool, thanked Mahrez for squandering the golden chance.

Thank you @Mahrez22 for missing that one! Arigato gozaimasu — Uchiha Bika (@Saffwatt) April 10, 2022

nothing but respect for riyad mahrez, in the 93rd minute of one of the biggest games of the season, trying to execute an audacious chip from just outside the box — Elliott Griffiths (@ElliottBCFC) April 10, 2022

Elsewhere, a section of other supporters feel Mahrez’s miss will deny Man City a chance to defend the Premier League title while another asked the player to hang his boots.

Riyad Mahrez had the chance to win the PREMIER LEAGUE for Manchester City. He was trying to be cute with his finishing. — Uche (@The_UcHandsome) April 10, 2022

Riyad Mahrez hang those boots of yours up immediately ❤ — pb (@pb36624031) April 10, 2022

Riyad Mahrez misses the chance to win his team the league again. — Josh Daminato (@DaminatoJosh) April 10, 2022

RIYAD MAHREZ HAD THE TITLE ON HIS LEFT FOOT AND TRHEW IT AWAY!!!!! — Carlos M. Ramírez (@Tomapapa) April 10, 2022

That Was City’s Game Till It Was Riyad Mahrez , Mahrezed It — Ichịẹ Strauss 🦜 (@CivilisedParrot) April 10, 2022

