‘Mahrez most valuable player in Manchester City squad after De Bruyne’ – Fans

The 31-year-old Atlas Lion penned a deal that will keep him with the Premier League champions until 2025

A cross-section of supporters have showered praise on winger Riyad Mahrez after he committed his future to Manchester City.

The 31-year-old Algerian international, who had just 12 months remaining on his contract, penned a new three-year deal that will keep him at the Premier League champions until 2025.

Mahrez, who moved to the Citizens from Leicester City in 2018, finished last season’s title-winning campaign as the top scorer with 24 goals and only Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Ederson made more appearances.

His decision to stay has elicited debate on social media, with several Man City fans welcoming the move and going further to compare him to Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain and his teammate Kevin De Bruyne.

“The most valuable player in the squad after KDB,” Kgomotso Sosa Jackson opened the debate following a post on Man City’s Facebook page announcing Mahrez had signed a new contract while Lotfi Bri said: “Once again the covenant is renewed with creativity.”

‘Viva Mahrez best players in the world,” quipped Musa Olegon while Houssam Ghacha wrote: Manchester City’s best player renews his contract until 2025.”

Meanwhile, Kadar Dahmani has tipped Mahrez to hand Man City the elusive Champions League title this season: “I guess this season Mahrez will give the Citizens Champions League trophy,” said Dahmani while Nyanda Rapatsa Section NUz wrote: “The Algerian effort needed for sure this season.”

“The Champions League is cooking on a slow fire, our pride,” added Sofaine Dh.

Reyes Dominick said: “Good luck Riyad... one of the finest players to ever donned the blue jersey of Man City,” adding, “Great to see him follow Mohamed Salah’s footsteps by penning down a new deal.”

Clement Mokgwathi termed the extension as great news: “Great news the guy is brilliant in field of play,” while Brian Kirby wrote: “The man is going to FEAST!!! Mahrez will be next to impossible to defend with a true striker in the middle.

“Imagine being isolated out there against him with Erling [Haaland] lurking in the box. Wish we could have signed him to at least '26.”

Meanwhile, this supporter Abdullahi Z Suleiman feels Mahrez deserves more at Man City: “Not just signing a new contract, Mahrez worth good money like all the superstars out there, he’s an underrated player with potential sadly unnoticed by the footballing community.”

Riad M Tabti added: “That’s the best news of the new season,” while Kaka Reda opined: “Well signed Mahrez, hopefully, Champion league will be ours this season.”

Mahrez and Man City will kick off the season with FA Community Shield clash against Liverpool on July 30 before they launch their top-flight title defence with an away fixture against West Ham United on August 7.