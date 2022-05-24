Mahrez jokes about teaching Grealish how to post title-winning pics during Manchester City celebration

Manchester City star Jack Grealish got some lessons on how to post title-winning photos online from teammate Riyad Mahrez following his team’s Premier League triumph on Sunday.

City came from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 as Pep Guardiola’s men fended off the challenge of Liverpool to win the title by one point and make it four Premier League crowns in five years.

While most of the City squad had tasted Premier League victory before, it was the first one for some, with record signing Grealish among them.

Grealish, who became the most expensive British footballer when he swapped Villa for City for £100 million last summer, did not have a hard time learning how to document the memories, at least according to a comment posted online by Mahrez.

That's how you post after being champ bro 🤣🤣 https://t.co/LHU7TMP7M5 — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) May 22, 2022

“That's how you post after being champ bro,” Mahrez posted online in response to a ‘caption this’ comment that had asked fans to describe a photo of himself and Grealish during the title celebrations.

Grealish, who was Villa’s main man before the transfer to Manchester, was an unused substitute against his former side in the final match of a season in which he has managed three goals in 26 league games, coming from the bench in most of them.

Jack Grealish is having himself a day 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZfQULMlR1f — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 23, 2022

The England international would not have found a better teacher on title celebration photos given Mahrez has now won four Premier League titles, three with the Cityzens and one with Leicester City.

The Algerian international, who started the game before he was substituted for Raheem Sterling, has had his most productive season for City since he joined them four years ago, emerging as the club’s top scorer with 24 goals and nine assists in all competitions.

Mahrez scored some crucial goals for Guardiola’s men as they fought with Liverpool for the title and later claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s side hated them for denying them the big prize once again.

"Liverpool are a mad team, they are a superb team. I know they hate us," he told French channel Canal+ as per Liverpool Echo.

"They're sick of us because if we weren't here, they would've won everything every year, but we're here and we're never letting go and we'll be here next year too."

Mahrez’s fourth English top-flight crown saw him tie with Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as the African players with the most Premier League titles.