'I wish this sort of abuse on nobody' - Harry Maguire's mum hits outs at 'disgraceful and totally unacceptable' treatment of Manchester United and England defender

Harry Maguire's mum has defended her son after he was taunted by England fans during the Three Lions' win over Scotland.

Maguire jeered by supporters

Mum hits back on social media

Southgate angered by Maguire treatment

WHAT HAPPENED? Maguire's mother Zoe has delivered an impassioned statement on social media denouncing the treatment of the Manchester United player. When Marc Guehi was injured during England's friendly against Scotland earlier this week at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Maguire came on as a substitute, and was mocked by supporters. Unfortunately, Maguire then scored an own goal in the 67th minute by redirecting a Scotland cross into his own goal.

WHAT THEY SAID: Zoe Maguire, has now taken to social media to speak out against the abuse her son has received. She wrote: "As a mum seeing the level of negative and abusive comments which my son is receiving from some fans, pundits and the media is disgraceful and totally unacceptable to any walk of life never mind someone who works his socks off for club and country."

"I was there in the stand as usual, It's not acceptable what's been created, over nothing. I understand that in the football world there are ups and downs, positives and negatives but what Harry receives has gone far beyond 'football'."

Article continues below

"For me seeing him go through what he's going through is not ok. I would hate to have to see any other parents or players go through this in the future, especially the young boys and girls breaking through the ranks today.

"Harry has a massive heart and it's a good job he's mentally strong and can handle it as others may not be able to. I wish this sort of abuse on nobody."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Speaking after the game, England boss Gareth Southgate said the treatment of Maguire is "a joke" and suggested it was a result of an unfair narrative around the player that's been built over the last few years. Maguire was linked with West Ham during the summer, however, the move failed to materialise and the former United captain continues to struggle for minutes under Erik ten Hag. The defender has said he can handle the taunts from the terrace and is confident of game time at Old Trafford this season despite slipping down the pecking oder.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Instagram (@zoemaguirewilkinson)

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? Maguire has now returned to United and is expected to be in the squad this weekend for the game against Brighton.