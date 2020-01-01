Maguire will remain Man Utd captain - Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Harry Maguire will keep the captain's armband at .

The centre-back was found guilty of aggravated assault after an altercation with police in Mykonos, but the coach is standing by him.

"Of course, Harry, as you said, had a difficult summer. He didn’t have a long break," he told the club's website.

"His break was different to others as we gave him a few more days and, after, he’s come back and looked fine.

"He’s handled it really well and, of course, I’ll be here to support him. He is going to be our captain. We’ll just leave Harry and his people and the process to run.

"For me, he is a top, an absolute top human being and has always been a positive guy with the right values. So I really hope we can see Harry performing at his best."

