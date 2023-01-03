Maguire's back! Captain returns to Man Utd line-up for Bournemouth clash with Van de Beek & Lindelof also selected

Harry Maguire is back in Erik ten Hag's starting line-up on Tuesday against Bournemouth after consecutive benchings.

Maguire used as sub last two games

Was working his way back to full fitness

But Luke Shaw played well in his place

WHAT HAPPENED? Maguire is in Manchester United's starting line-up for the first time since November 10, when Varane was nursing an injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is a potential lifeline for Maguire's Manchester United career as Ten Hag is showing he still views the centre-back as a rotation option when either Raphael Varane or Lisandro Martinez are unavailable. Similarly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka continues to earn newfound faith after extended exile, and he'll start at right-back against Bournemouth. Donny van de Beek and Victor Lindelof are also getting rare places in the line-up.

Meanwhile, Shaw gets to return to his natural left-back role after being used as a centre-back for the past two matches.

WHAT THEY SAID: United boss Ten Hag explained before the game: "They [Maguire & Lindelöf] were ill and recovered from illness. Varane has played a lot of games and we know we have to manage him, he is a leader and so important for us."

MAN UTD LINE-UP VS BOURNEMOUTH:

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils are back in action after Tuesday's game on Friday in the FA Cup against Everton.