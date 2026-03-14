Magenta or free-to-air coverage of Rot-Weiss Essen vs. Erzgebirge Aue live today: Who is showing / broadcasting the 3. Liga on TV and via livestream on Saturday?

Today, Saturday 14 March, Erzgebirge Aue are away to Rot-Weiss Essen. The match at the Stadion an der Hafenstraße in Essen kicks off at 2 pm.
|MagentaSport
|Watch it live here!
In this article,SPOXtells you how you can watch today’s match live on TV and via livestream.
Magenta or free-to-air broadcast for Rot-Weiss Essen vs. Erzgebirge Aue live today: Who is showing / broadcasting the 3. Liga on Saturday on TV and via livestream?MagentaSport will broadcast the match between Rot-Weiss Essen and Erzgebirge Aue live and in full. The broadcast begins around 15 minutes before kick-off with pre-match reports, interviews and analysis from the stadium. The match is available both via the TV channels of Telekom’s streaming provider and online via livestream on all standard devices. A paid subscription is required.
Topics of the week: What’s been happening at RW Essen?
Just one week after their defeat in Rostock, Rot-Weiss Essen have made an impressive comeback. With two wins – a 4-2 victory over TSG Hoffenheim II and a 1-0 win against SV Waldhof Mannheim – the team have given themselves some much-needed breathing space. Having jumped to fourth place in the table, RWE are now back within striking distance of the promotion places.