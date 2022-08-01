Maduka Okoye: Watford reveal shirt number for Nigeria keeper ahead of new season

The 22-year-old joined the Hornets from Sparta Rotterdam and is likely to start when they open their season at Vicarage Road

Watford have confirmed new goalkeeper Maduka Okoye will wear jersey number 35 as they prepare to kickoff life in the EFL Championship.

The Hornets, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, will start their campaign to regain top-flight status with a home game against Sheffield United at Vicarage Road on Monday.

Ahead of the fixture, Watford have released jersey numbers for their squad and confirmed the 22-year-old Nigeria custodian, who joined the side from Sparta Rotterdam, had picked jersey number 35.

"With the start of Watford’s Championship season just hours away, the club can confirm squad numbers for the men’s team for 2022-23," read part of a statement on the club's official website.

"Daniel Bachmann has taken the vacant number one shirt, while the number 26 that he previously wore has been given to fellow goalkeeper Ben Hamer.

"Forward additions Rey Manaj and Vakoun Bayo have been handed numbers nine and 19 respectively, with Yaser Asprilla and Maduka Okoye choosing 18 and 35 as their first numbers at Vicarage Road."

Meanwhile, Pontus Dahlberg and Dapo Mebude have been given numbers 30 and 37 following their temporary spells away from Watford last year, while the club’s other returning loanees Domingos Quina (20), Tom Dele-Bashiru (24), Mattie Pollock (32) and Joseph Hungbo (36) have all kept their previous numbers.

Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong will keep his shirt number five while forward Emmanuel Dennis will retain jersey number 25.

Senegal international Ismaila Sarr will don jersey number 23.