Sergino Dest continued his fine form for PSV on Sunday, providing a superb assist for USMNT colleague Malik Tillman in a 4-0 win over PEC Zwolle.

PSV continue outrageous scoring streak

Dest tees up Tillman for fourth goal

Extend lead at top of Eredivisie

WHAT HAPPENED? PSV were racking up the goals again as they cruised to victory at home to Zwolle. The final flourish was created by Dest, who exchanged passes with both Tillman and Luuk de Jong before putting his USMNT team-mate in on goal with a beautiful chop move. Tillman finished emphatically to round off another impressive win for PSV.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dest has been in fine form during PSV's astonishing start to the season. The Eredivisie leaders have won their opening 12 league games, scoring an eye-watering 45 goals in the process. USMNT fans will be encouraged to see Tillman getting in on the act, scoring his fourth of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR DEST AND TILLMAN? The pair will now jet off to join the USMNT squad as they prepare for a CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final against Trinidad and Tobago.