Lyon 'weighed down by injustice' after Champions League loss to Bayern Munich - Garcia

The Ligue 1 side eventually fell by a 3-0 score, but the outcome could have been different had they taken their chances early

manager Rudi Garcia admitted he felt a sense of "injustice" after his side fell 3-0 to Bayern Munich in their semi-final on Wednesday.

Despite Bayern's comfortable final margin of victory, the game could have turned out differently had Lyon not spurned several good chances early in the match.

Memphis Depay and Karl Toko Ekambi both could have given their side the lead before Serge Gnabry scored the first of his two first-half goals.

Robert Lewandowski would add a third late on as Bayern reached Sunday's final, where they will take on PSG.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Garcia expressed pride at his side's run to the last four but also regret that they were unable to better capitalise on their chances against the champions.

"We can be proud of our run and our game, but yes, it is the disappointment that prevails," Garcia said. "We lacked success because we have to lead by the score and eventually we are led.

"We have this feeling of injustice that has weighed us down a bit. At 2-0, it's complicated even if we didn't give up in the second half. We knew they were going to be very high up and that we had to use the spaces behind their backs as was the case on the opportunities of Memphis and Karl.

"What we didn't do well in the first-half was to use the ball and move them sideways. We did a lot better in the second-half. When you don't score, you can't qualify."

Garcia added that the three-goal margin was harsh on his side, who will now turn their attention to their opener against on August 28.



"We believed in reaching the final and the match showed it," Garcia continued. "When we had the chances, we saw that were not tight.

"The score does not reflect the match. You have to get back into the championship quickly and that's what I'm a little afraid of because it happens very quickly.

"But we have to get back on track quickly because we only play the championship. We know that it will be different and that the game plan will be different. We will have to master our matches from now on."