Lyon not afraid to stun Barcelona – Maxwel Cornet

The Cote d’Ivoire international is aiming to help his team see off the Spanish giants for a place in the next round of the Champions League

forward Maxwel Cornet is upbeat that they can defeat in Wednesday’s Uefa encounter.

The club head to Camp Nou for the second leg of their Round of 16 fixture after settling for a goalless draw in a fortnight ago.

Following PSG’s elimination by , Lyon are the only French side left in the competition.

And the 22-year-old believes that the Kids, inspired from ’s 5-3 triumph over , are capable of ending the Catalans' unbeaten run in the elite European tournament this season.

“I believe in it, like the whole team. Otherwise, it would be useless to make the trip. But I think we really have a card to play in Barcelona,” Cornet told Foot Mercato.

“I think we should not be afraid. It will just play as we know how to do it. In big matches, we have always responded. There is one more that will happen on Wednesday so we will not be scared to play our football as we showed against home and away.

“We've all seen this Ajax game against Real Madrid. It's really a young team, a bit like ours. In terms of the state of mind, we will have to take inspiration from what they did. They were not afraid to simply play. It was at the level of the result.

“We have no more pressure. We just realize how lucky we are, in all humility. We must continue to work. This is what characterizes us. I think we will have all the French behind us and we will try to answer this.”

Cornet has scored three goals in the Champions League this season with all of his goals coming against Manchester City in the group stage.

Article continues below

And he has disclosed his readiness to help Bruno Genesio’s side despite the first leg disappointment where he was restricted to just 14 minutes of action.

“I was very disappointed like any player. But it's part of football. It is necessary to respect the choices of the coach and to be the most decisive possible when one returns,” he added.

“I think I'm in the same state of mind I was in previous Champions League games, that is to say, concerned and focused like the whole team."