Lyon banned from Coupe de France following fan disorder against Paris FC

Lyon have been expelled from this season’s Coupe de France, alongside opponents Paris FC, after the pair were forced to abandon their last-64 encounter earlier this month due to fan disorder at Stade Sebastien Charlety.

The Ligue 1 heavyweights saw their trip to the capital pulled at half-time after altercations between both sets of supporters spilled out onto the pitch, ensuring that the game was unable to restart.

Now, both teams have been handed down varying sanctions from the French Football Federation (FFF), with Les Gones in particular having the book thrown at them for the actions of their fan base.

What has been done?

The FFF has confirmed that both teams will be expelled from this season’s Coupe de France, ending any hope of the match being replayed behind closed doors, with potential last-32 opponent Nice instead handed a bye to the last-16.

In addition, Lyon have been handed a warning that they could be excluded from next year’s edition of the competition if there any further incidents involving their fans this term, while their travelling supporters have been banned from away games for the remaining duration of the campaign.

Both sides have also been handed fines for the actions of their fans, with Lyon instructed to pay €50,000 (£42,000/$57,000), while Paris must fork out €10,000 (£8,500/$11,300).

What happened?

The clash between the Ligue 1 heavyweights and their second-tier hosts had reached the interval earlier this month at 1-1, with Gaetan Laura’s opener having been cancelled out by Moussa Dembele for the visitors.

During the break, flares and fireworks were hurled between both sets of supporters and fighting subsequently spilled onto the pitch when police attempted to contain clashes between fans.

Though they were ultimately cleared from the pitch, the decision was made to abandon the game, with both clubs pointing the finger of blame at the other in the aftermath through their presidents.

What else has unfolded in France this year?

Football across the nation has been dogged by hostility and controversy stretching back all the way to the opening weeks of the current season, with Lyon supporters having already been involved in an incident involving Marseille’s Dimitri Payet.

Other games have been forced into disarray, including clashes involving Montpellier, Lens, Lille, Angers and Bordeaux.

The FFF’s sanctions for Lyon and Paris represents arguably the harshest punishments handed down so far by the governing body, but whether they serve to ultimately detract further incidents is yet to be seen.

