Before his move to Barcelona, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang endured a barren streak in front of goal, as well as being frozen out of the Arsenal team by Mikel Arteta.

Since he joined the Catalan giants in a surprise deadline day move, the spotlight has shone even brighter on the Gabonese striker, as he is one of the new names Xavi is depending on to help salvage what is left of their season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the first Gabonese player to score in #LaLigaHistory. 🇬🇦⚽️#ValenciaBarça pic.twitter.com/ei5ZBIQZ44 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 20, 2022

Since his arrival in Spain, Aubameyang has reminded the world of what he’s capable of, including a hat-trick against Valencia.





With this new record, more eyes will be on the lookout for his performance on the pitch, and what he’s up to when he’s not banging in the goals.



If you’re one of those people, you’ll find Aubameyang’s social media pages a little different from what you’re used to.



Yes, there are photos of him in action, just like you’ll find on any other football player’s page. But in addition to that, there are other posts that take you deeper into Auba’s world, helping you understand his personal relationships, unusual fashion style and, of course, his love of luxury cars.































Another key theme on Auba’s pages are the birthday shoutouts. The Gabon captain loves recognising the birthdays of his close family, friends and fellow players.



Happy Birthday My lil boy ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/btswz4ZPM9 — AUBA⚡️ (@Auba) August 3, 2021







Joyeux anniversaire le jumeaux @BouangaDenis du coup joyeux anniversaire a toi aussi @jimalvnh 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/htEOQaVMRt — AUBA⚡️ (@Auba) November 11, 2021















Then there’s the player’s love of fashion, which shines through just about every image he posts. Bold prints and high-end fashion labels lend Aubameyang (and his family) a unique style that stands out from the crowd.



























Whether you come for the cars, the fashion, the love of family, or even the ubiquitous football posts, Aubameyang’s social media lets you inside the world of one of Africa’s greatest players as he goes about the business of scoring goals for one of the biggest football clubs in the world.



