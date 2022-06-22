Luwagga Kizito: Sabail FC announce signing of free agent Uganda winger

The 28-year-old Cranes winger has signed a one-year deal after leaving Israeli club Hapoel Nof HaGalil following the expiry of his contract

Sabail FK have confirmed the arrival of winger Luwagga Kizito ahead of the new Azerbaijan Premier League campaign.

The 28-year-old Uganda international has been a free agent since leaving Israeli club Hapoel Nof HaGalil. However, Sabajl announced they had reached an agreement with the player on a one-year contract.

“Another player has joined our offensive line, Luwagga [Kizito] has signed a one-year contract,” read a statement on their Instagram page. “He is Ugandan, a winger and he is very fast!”

Kizito left Hapoel at the expiry of his contract and this was after he failed to help the team secure top-flight status after scoring two goals from 25 matches.

Born in the district of Wakiso, Kizito began his football career with Ugandan Premier League club Vipers SC in 2009, at the age of 15. During his first professional season with the Venoms in 2010, the team won the Ugandan league title for the first time ever.

Kizito remained with Vipers for a further two seasons before he became the first Ugandan player to play for a Portuguese team after signing for second division side Leixoes in the summer of 2012.

He made his debut for the Matosinhos-based club on September 16 against Leca in a Taca de Portugal second-round tie. During the fixture, Kizito scored one goal as his team won 4-1.

On January 4, 2014, Kizito signed with S.C. Covilha and then moved to Rio Ave in July 2015 before he was loaned out to Shakhter Karagandy.

On the international scene, Kizito received his first call-up to the Ugandan national team in 2012, and on June 4, 2016, he scored his first international goal against Botswana. He was part of the Cranes squad that participated in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

He has so far managed 38 caps for the Cranes and scored one goal.

Sabail are well remembered to have signed former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien in 2019. Essien, 36 years old then, was a free agent since March 2018 after he had left Indonesian side Persib Bandung.