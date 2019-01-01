Luke Shaw hits back at Lukaku's data leak showing he is the slowest player at Manchester United

The Reds full-back has responded after his Juventus-linked teammate posted the speeds of players at the club

defender Luke Shaw has used social media to defend himself after Romelu Lukaku leaked squad data suggesting he was the slowest player at Old Trafford.

Lukaku, who has agreed to a €9 million (£8.24m/$10m) annual contract with Juventus, posted a video on Friday showing the results of a speed test from United’s training, with the Belgian clocking the second highest speed of the session at 36.25kph

While Portuguese defender Diego Dalot recorded the fastest speed of 36.43kph on the test, his fellow full-back Shaw had the lowest score for all players tested at 31.03kph.

The star's recorded speed put him below Manchester United teammates such as Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Scott McTominay.

Following a tweet from Mata to Lukaku that jokingly said, "Thanks for finally showing the world that I'm quicker than Luke Shaw bro," Shaw used his Twitter account to explain why he was so low on the list.

"They only wanted me to go 70% don’t let me start speaking on you boy," Shaw tweeted.

— Luke Shaw (@ LukeShaw23 ) August 2, 2019

And there is one small caveat from the speed results, with the training session having taken place way back on July 10. That was three days before United’s 2-0 win over Perth Glory in the first game of pre-season, with players still working their way back to full match fitness.

While Lukaku has deleted his original tweet and video, the posts from Shaw and Mata currently remain on the social media platform.

Lukaku appears to be on the verge of moving to Turin, but is waiting for an agreement between the Serie A club and his Manchester United employers.

forwards Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic could be part of any deal to bring Lukaku to the Italian champions, but discussions between the two clubs are still ongoing.

The international is yet to play a minute for the Red Devils in pre-season, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisting the former striker is not fit enough to play.

Manchester United round off their pre-season with an International Champions Cup match against in Cardiff on Saturday, before beginning their Premier League campaign with a home fixture versus on August 11.