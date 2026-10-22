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Yosua Arya

'I would have been moved to the left!' - Luis Figo admits he might have lost his spot to Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal

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Luis Figo has heaped immense praise on Lamine Yamal, joking that he would have been forced to change positions if they played in the same era. The legendary Portuguese winger shared his admiration for the teenager while reflecting on the differences between modern football and his own early days at Barcelona.

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High praise from a legend

Figo has openly expressed his deep admiration for the current Barcelona sensation Yamal. The legendary winger has been closely watching the rapid rise of the Spanish international over recent months.

Speaking to Betfair, Figo playfully admitted that Yamal's immense talent would have directly impacted his own role on the pitch. He revealed that he would have gladly shifted out of his favoured position just to accommodate the youngster in the same team.

Making way on the wing

Figo operated primarily on the right flank throughout his illustrious career at the highest level. However, he fully believes Yamal's current ability would have forced a major tactical rethink if they had ever shared a dressing room.

"If we had played together, maybe I would have had to play on the left and change position," Figo explained. Despite delivering such heavy praise, the Portuguese icon was quick to remind everyone of his own exceptional abilities on the ball. "I had incredible talent, eh?" he added with a smile.

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Navigating a different era

Yamal has managed to establish himself as a regular starter while still a teenager, but Figo faced a completely different reality. The retired star was eager to point out the contrasting landscapes of European football across their respective generations.

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"Times are different now," Figo reflected when comparing his own early career to the current Blaugrana prodigy. "When I arrived at Barcelona, I was barely 22 years old. I was very young, and only three foreigners could start. I didn't start playing that much. They were different times.

"What I do believe is that I could be a starter for either team. If I were the coach of either side, I’d put myself in the lineup. I can’t say anything else… if I don’t say it myself, no one else will!"

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Getting ready for El Clasico

This season, Yamal has been sensational for the Blaugrana. In 12 appearances across all competitions, the 19-year-old has recorded ten goals and ten assists. Now, the Spanish international will look to contribute once again for his team when they face Real Madrid in El Clasico this weekend.

Starting his career as an intern at GOAL Indonesia in early 2021, Yosua was promoted to journalist that same year and has consistently written, focusing primarily on English and European football.

Covering the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia was one of his most memorable experiences. At the tournament, Yosua had the opportunity to meet and interview young talents who are now starting to shine at the elite level: Marc Guiu, Franco Mastantuono, and Claudio Echeverri.