Luis Enrique revels in 'special' PSG milestone as Illia Zabarnyi seals narrow victory over stubborn Troyes

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Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique hailed a "special" victory after his side edged past a resilient Troyes to maintain their flawless run between the international breaks. A solitary strike from Illia Zabarnyi proved the difference at the Parc des Princes as the champions overcame a disciplined defensive performance from the visitors.

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Enrique reflects on historic winning run

Enrique could not hide his satisfaction after watching his side grind out a 1-0 win against Troyes on Saturday. The victory marked an eleventh consecutive win for the capital club, but the Spaniard was particularly keen to highlight the team's perfect record during a congested period of the domestic calendar. The result ensures PSG head into the final international break of the calendar year with maximum points and their confidence soaring.

Speaking after the final whistle, Enrique emphasised the significance of the result given the stubborn nature of the opposition. "Eleven wins in a row – that’s good. But what stands out for me is that we've managed to win all our matches between the two international breaks. It’s the first time we’ve done that. As is usually the case against teams who are in a tricky position in the table, it was a difficult match. I think we created more chances than usual, we were looking to score more goals, but they defended very well," the coach told PSG TV.

A 'special' triumph at Parc des Princes

The former Barcelona tactician was quick to heap praise on the electric atmosphere inside the Parc des Princes, pointing to a bond between his squad and the PSG faithful that has reached unprecedented heights. Basking in the glow of a crucial victory, the manager revelled in the undeniable magic of playing on home soil, describing the triumph in front of their vocal supporters as a truly "special" occasion for everyone involved.

"I’m very pleased, especially when we win this sort of match. Congratulations to the supporters, it was an important day. Winning this match was special, as it always is when we play at the Parc des Princes. We’re delighted, and I hope we have many more years to share together, it's very important for the club," he noted.

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Zabarnyi credits hard work for goal-scoring turn

Match-winner Zabarnyi was equally buoyant after his decisive contribution. The defender has become a vital cog in Enrique's machine, and his ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch was on full display. Zabarnyi believes the team's current form is a direct result of the intensity shown on the training ground rather than any tactical secrets or sudden changes in approach from the coaching staff.

The goalscorer was quick to deflect individual praise, insisting that the collective effort remains the priority for the Ligue 1 leaders. "We're in good shape, good form, and we just need to continue. Everything in the team is working well. We didn't do anything special, we just keep working, keep doing our thing and now is just our time. I've worked a lot and kept focussing and now I'm playing games, and playing well, I think, and I deserve it," the Ukrainian international explained after the game.

PSG look toward the future

With 11 straight wins under their belt, the challenge for Enrique will be managing the workload of his stars as the season enters its most demanding phase. Following the conclusion of the upcoming international break, PSG will make their highly anticipated return to domestic action in approximately two weeks with a challenging away fixture against Nice. Once they have navigated that crucial test on the road, the reigning European champions will quickly turn their focus back to the continent's absolute highest level of club competition, preparing to welcome Italian heavyweight Roma to the French capital for what promises to be an electrifying Champions League showdown in front of their passionate home supporters.