Record breaker! Lucy Bronze makes Fifpro Women's World 11 for ninth time

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Chelsea and England defender Lucy Bronze has cemented her legendary status by becoming the first player to be named in the Fifpro Women's World 11 on nine separate occasions. The veteran full-back leads a strong Lionesses contingent in the prestigious line-up, which recognizes the elite performers across the global game over the past year.

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Bronze sets new standard for excellence

Bronze has once again demonstrated why she is considered one of the greatest defenders in history. By earning her ninth selection in the Fifpro Women's World 11, the Chelsea star has set a new benchmark for longevity and consistent world-class performance.

The 35-year-old was not the only member of Sarina Wiegman’s squad to receive recognition from her peers. Bronze is joined in the defensive line by Manchester City's Alex Greenwood, while Chelsea teammate Hannah Hampton takes the spot between the posts. The Lionesses' influence extends further up the pitch with Manchester United’s Ella Toone and Arsenal striker Alessia Russo also securing places in the final team.

Barcelona and Liga F stars dominate

While the Lionesses claimed several spots, Spanish football continues to hold a significant grip on the global stage. Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati and Spanish superstar Alexia Putellas - who currently plays for London City Lionesses - headline the midfield, maintaining their status as the game's premier playmakers. They are joined by London City Lionesses defender Mapi Leon and Barcelona's Irene Paredes, with the latter returning to the elite eleven for the first time since 2017.

Paredes' return to the fold after a seven-year absence highlights her enduring quality at the heart of the Spanish defense. Outside of the European heavyweights, Zambian forward Barbra Banda of Orlando Pride represents the only player in the XI not currently playing for a club in England or Spain.

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How the elite selection process works

The Fifpro World 11 stands as a unique accolade because it is the only global football award chosen exclusively by the players. The selection was finalized through the votes of 6,511 female professional footballers representing 64 different countries across the globe.

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To be eligible for the vote, professional players had to meet specific criteria, including making at least 20 appearances during the period between 4 August 2025 and 16 August 2026.

The voting process behind the Fifpro World 11

The final squad structure follows a specific tactical layout based on player selections. Voters were asked to choose the three top performers in each position - goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, and forward. The goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders, and three forwards with the highest vote totals were automatically included, while the final place was awarded to the outfield player with the next highest overall votes regardless of position.

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The full Fifpro Women's World 11 features Chelsea's Hampton in goal, behind a back four comprising Chelsea's Bronze, Manchester City's Greenwood, London City Lionesses defender Leon, and Barcelona's Paredes. The midfield is anchored by Barcelona playmaker Bonmati, London City Lionesses star Putellas, and Manchester United's Toone. Leading the attack is a frontline featuring Orlando Pride's Zambian forward Banda alongside Barcelona's Claudia Pina and Arsenal striker Alessia Russo.