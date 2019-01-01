Lovren says Liverpool are getting 'smarter' in title race after 'massive' win over Spurs

The importance of a battling 2-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday was not lost on the centre-back, who was immensely "satisfied" with the performance

Dejan Lovren has described 's defeat of as a "massive, massive win" and says the Reds are getting smarter in the Premier League title race.

Having drawn 1-1 at last Sunday to end their eight-game winning run at the start of the season, Liverpool looked in danger of a first league defeat of 2019-20 when Harry Kane put Spurs 1-0 up at Anfield on Sunday in the first minute.

There was further concern for Jurgen Klopp's side when Son Heung-min hit the crossbar early in the second half, just four minutes before Jordan Henderson levelled the scores.

Liverpool's pressure finally told when Serge Aurier fouled Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah struck the winner from the penalty spot with 15 minutes left, ensuring the leaders moved six points clear of champions at the top of the table.

"We knew it would be a tough game, even though they didn't have brilliant results in the last couple of games," centre-back Lovren, who made only his second league appearance of the season, told Liverpool's website.

"We knew it would be tough and unfortunately they scored in the first minute, but we kept our nerve, played our game and we had many chances.

"We came in at half-time and the boss said: 'Usually I never say this, but I am satisfied even though we are 1-0 down. But we need to continue like that and keep our nerve'.

"We knew we would have another chance and we did it. It's a massive, massive win."

Henderson’s crucial strike early in the second half ended a barren spell in front of goal stretching back to April and marked his first goal at Anfield since December 2015.

Lovren was delighted to see the international get himself on the scoresheet and full of praise for Mane after winning Liverpool's late penalty.

He added: "I’m happy for Hendo, he deserved that.

"And, especially for the three points, Sadio – it was a great run from him [to win the penalty].

“Overall, we’re quite happy. Let’s just now recover well, sleep well and eat well because we have a game every three days. So, just be calm with our heads and everything will be OK.”

Although he is not prepared to look too far ahead, Lovren thinks Liverpool are in a stronger position to sustain their advantage in the title race, having lost a lead to City last season.

Article continues below

"Let's say that every season we are smarter and smarter," he said. "Definitely we've learned from all the years before and what kind of pressure we can play. We are used to it. We did it last year.

"We know what we need to do, but, like I said, let's not talk six or seven months up front. Let's go game by game. This is key."

