Lovren reveals the 'small details' Klopp has changed at Liverpool

The German coach has guided the club back to the big stage but his impact behind the scenes has been just as crucial

defender Dejan Lovren has opened up on the 'small details' Jurgen Klopp has changed since arriving at the club in 2015.

The former Dortmund manager ended his trophy drought with the Reds last season in the final with the club also currently six points clear in the Premier League.

While Klopp has transformed Liverpool on the pitch, Lovren revealed the German's influence off it over the past four years has been just as key with the players quickly buying into his philosophy at Anfield.

"Four years already? I'm getting old," Lovren said after Liverpool's 4-1 win over in the Champions League. "We started to believe when he said, 'From doubters to believers'.

"He changed things in the club, from small details like saying 'good morning' to everyone cleaning their table. Some part of these details are missing in some clubs.

"It is simple things. It is about the food, he brought in people who are the best in these positions, and he knows what he is doing.

"We are, I think, raised at my age that when you see an older person you will say 'good morning'. It is about respect. When you have this outside of the pitch you will feel it also on the pitch."

After falling one point short in the league last season to defending champions , Lovren is adamant Liverpool have learned a crucial lesson and have the belief to go all the way this campaign.

"With the improvement, the belief, with the work of the team you can achieve anything. This is what Klopp told us," he said.

"The most difficult part is when you are on the top to stay on the top. We learned about all our mistakes from previous years. I think we are on the right path."

Klopp wasn't overly impressed with the Reds recent win over Genk but noted that in years gone by it's a match they wouldn't have won away from home.

"In the years before we would have drawn it, maybe even lost, but all's ok," Klopp told BT Sport.

"It was intense, we needed concentration. Our opponent brought in their tallest player and they did well from the first and second balls. Then they won the second balls. So I didn't enjoy the game too much, but I enjoyed the result."