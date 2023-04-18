‘Love you d*ckhead!’ - David de Gea responds to playful message from Man Utd team-mate Casemiro

David de Gea has responded to a playful message from Casemiro in which the Brazilian said “love you d*ckhead” to his Manchester United team-mate.

Brazilian settled quickly in England

Struck up friendship with Spanish keeper

Key men for the Red Devils

WHAT HAPPENED? Brazil international Casemiro has only been at Old Trafford since completing a big-money transfer from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, but he has settled quickly in England and become a key part of the Red Devils’ dressing room. His character off the pitch and ability on it have made him a talismanic presence in Erik ten Hag’s plans, and the South American is always willing to indulge in light-hearted banter that helps to keep morale in the United camp high.

Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro appears to have grown close with De Gea, with the Spanish goalkeeper revealing on social media that the Brazilian scrawled an “I love you d*ckhead” message on an autograph card. United’s No.1 was happy to play along as he responded with a “love you too bro” post alongside a heart and laughing emoji.

WHAT NEXT? Casemiro has collected two red cards for United this season, forcing him to serve a couple of bans, but he is back at Ten Hag’s disposal now and will be hoping to help the Red Devils add to their Carabao Cup triumph this term as they look to chase down FA Cup and Europa League honours. De Gea, meanwhile, has broken United’s all-time clean sheet record this season and is waiting to discover whether he will be handed a new contract.