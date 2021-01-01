‘Losing 7-2 or 1-0 is still zero points & not a big deal’ – Liverpool still strong title favourites, says Rosenthal

The former Reds star is not surprised to see shock results being delivered in 2020-21, with Jurgen Klopp’s side overcoming the odd wobble of their own

losing 7-2 at was “not a big deal”, says Ronny Rosenthal, with the former Reds winger of the opinion that heavy defeats are no different to narrow ones and that Jurgen Klopp’s side remain favourites to defend their Premier League crown this season.

The 2020-21 campaign has thrown up a number of surprise results, with the continued absence of supporters from most stadiums helping to level a top-flight playing field.

Supposed heavyweights have been caught by the odd crushing blow from plucky rivals and an intriguing title race has been thrown wide open.

Liverpool still lead the way in that, having brought their 30-year wait for top-flight glory to a close last term, but an air of invincibility has deserted the Reds.

Villa made the most of that during a memorable outing on home soil in early October, as they inflicted a stunning defeat on the defending champions.

Klopp’s men have responded positively to that, and a number of unfortunate injuries, with a gruelling schedule being ticked off one game at a time.

Rosenthal can appreciate why Liverpool’s charismatic German coach has complained about hectic fixture lists at times, but he sees a well-oiled machine ticking over nicely at Anfield.

The former Reds midfielder told Forbes: “I can understand him (Klopp), but it is the same for all the clubs.

“Liverpool still have the quality without Virgil van Dijk. They have one or two young players coming in.

“Here and there they will drop points, but they still have sufficient quality to dominate. A 7-2 can happen.

“Today in the Premier League, anyone can beat anyone, even 7-2! It was a kind of game where everything was collapsing. It was a one-off, a single game in 200 games, so be it.

“To lose 7-2 or 1-0, it is zero points, you know. It is not a big deal.”

While looking to shrug off a historic reversal in the West Midlands, Rosenthal accepts that Liverpool will not have things all their own way in 2021.

He expects the chasing pack to get much closer to Klopp’s side this season, but still sees the Reds coming out on top.

The Israeli added: “It was never expected that Liverpool was going to repeat the last season, finishing with a difference of 20 points.

“It’s clear that they can’t do it again, but they can still win the league because on paper they have the strongest team.

“The squad, the quality of the players, they are complete. They have quality in every department, that is why they will continue to be the main contender. They are the favourites.”

Liverpool will be back in action on Monday when they take in a trip to .