Los Angeles FC vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The North American season reaches its finale this weekend - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS Cup is finally here this weekend, as Western Conference champions Los Angeles FC square off with Eastern Conference winners Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium.

It's the season finale, with the two best teams in the competition squaring off to make history - and neither will be willing to give an inch in the battle for silverware.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

LAFC vs Philadelphia date & kick-off time

Game: Los Angeles FC vs Philadelphia Union Date: November 5, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch LAFC vs Philadelphia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on TUDN USA.

In the UK, the game can be watched on Sky Sports Main Event and streamed through the Sky Go app.

Country TV channel Live stream US TUDN USA fuboTV UK Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go

LAFC squad & team news

Steve Cherundolo's side already have one gong in the Supporters Shield - and now, they can get their hands on the biggest prize of all.

With a superstar squad, they will have the strength both in their starting XI and on the bench to flex their muscles.

Position Players Goalkeepers Crepeau, Romero, McCarthy Defenders Escobar, Murillo, Segura, Palacios, Chiellini, Traore, Dueñas, Hollingshead, Ibeagha, Leone, Gaines Midfielders Sanchez, Blessing, Cifuentes, Acosta, Méndez Forwards Arango, Vela, Bale, Torres, Opoku, Jennings, Trejo, Tello

Philadelphia squad and team news

Edged to the Supporters Shield in the regular season despite vocal claims by supporters they had shown more consistency, the Union have the chance to win the prize that many say truly matters this weekend.

It is going to take a very special effort for them to come out on top - but they will be brimming with confidence too.