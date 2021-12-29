Lookman scores in successive Premier League games for the first time

Ademola Lookman scored in consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time in his career when Leicester City subdued Liverpool 1-0 on Tuesday night.





After a goalless first-half – where Mohamed Salah lost a penalty kick – the former English youth international of Nigerian heritage was introduced for Kelechi Iheanacho in the 56th minute.

Three minutes later, he stabbed home the winner after beating goalkeeper Alisson Becker with a tight finish to complete a counter-move by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The 24-year-old was among the goal scorers as the Foxes bowed 6-3 to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on Boxing Day.

With three goals so far in the 2021-22 campaign, Lookman is two goals shy of his best tally in a single season.

Thanks to superb defending by Leicester City defenders plus an impressive showing from goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, Brendan Rodgers’ men climbed to ninth in the English elite division log having accrued 25 points from 18 matches.

Aside from his goal, the former Everton and RB Leipzig star won one aerial battle, made two dribbles, contributed 12 passes with a 100% passing accuracy.

Defensively, he accounted for one interception and one tackle in the keenly contested encounter.

During his post-match reaction, manager Jurgen Klopp explained why his team crumbled in East Midlands.

“We were just not really ourselves tonight. So, we started ok, I can’t say differently, like what I said to all your colleagues outside,” he was quoted by Liverpool website.

“I think we started ok. I didn’t like 100 per cent intensity even in the beginning, but sometimes you have starts like this. But then we lost rhythm and never found it really back.

“At least we had moments where we could have played much better. They played a diamond tonight, at least for a while first half and there is no system in the world which is perfect, that means you can use these kinds of things.”

Lookman would be hoping to continue this newly discovered form when Leicester City welcome Norwich City on New Year Day. A day later, Liverpool head to Stamford Bridge for a date with Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.





