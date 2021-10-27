Lookman on target as Leicester City overcome Mwepu's Brighton in League Cup

Ademola Lookman scored Leicester City's second goal before Enock Mwepu scored the equaliser for Brighton & Hove Albion as Wednesday's League Cup ended in a 2-2 draw before penalty shoot-out.

Harvey Barnes put the Foxes ahead in the sixth minute and there were two late goals from the two teams before the interval.

Adam Webster cancelled out Barnes' opener, three minutes into added time but it did not take long for Lookman to restore the hosts' lead at the King Power Stadium.

The Anglo-Nigerian found the back of the net, two minutes after Webster’s equaliser as Leicester City go into the break ahead.

Upon resumption from half-time, Zambia international Mwepu was introduced for Dan Burn and shortly later, he grabbed the equaliser that forced the game into a penalty shoot-out.

Article continues below

His compatriot Patson Daka played the entire duration for the Foxes while Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho replaced Lookman in the 73rd minute and Senegal's Nampalys Mendy was introduced in the 59th minute.

During the shoot-out, Leicester City converted all their efforts with Daka scoring the third attempt. For Brighton, Mwepu and Neal Maupay missed their strikes which gave Brendan Rodgers' side a 4-2 shoot-out victory.

Next up for Leicester City, is a Premier League clash against Arsenal at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, before they play host to Victor Moses' Spartak Moscow for their Uefa Europa League encounter on November 4.